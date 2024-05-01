Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $386.42 and last traded at $387.29. 39,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 247,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Medpace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

