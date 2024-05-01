Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MBIN opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.