Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Lowered to $102.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $112.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.19. 532,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,631. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.