Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Loop Capital

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $555.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.55.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $12.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,434,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,408,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.83 and its 200 day moving average is $406.97. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,291 shares of company stock valued at $612,916,087 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 124,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the third quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

