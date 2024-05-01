Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Meter Governance has a market cap of $49.58 million and approximately $207,311.54 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,586,041 coins and its circulating supply is 35,954,684 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,579,662 with 35,949,884 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.35533671 USD and is down -8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $264,733.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.