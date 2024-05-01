MetFi (METFI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $231,564.05

MetFi (METFI) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. MetFi has a total market cap of $155.30 million and $231,564.05 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetFi token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 1.28410712 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $130,783.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

