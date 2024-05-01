MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,266,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

