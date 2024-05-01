Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.700-9.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.110-2.270 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

MAA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.51.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

