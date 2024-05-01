Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Trading Down 4%

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.08. Approximately 44,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 50,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

About Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

