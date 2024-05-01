Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 103 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IYY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $122.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,599. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.43.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

