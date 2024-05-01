Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 271 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 11.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,029,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,131. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $398.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.97 and a 200 day moving average of $372.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.