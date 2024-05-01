Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $206,000 Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 119,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Kellanova by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,620,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,128,173.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,891,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.3 %

Kellanova stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,673. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

