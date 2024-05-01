Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,331,000 after buying an additional 363,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,638,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,393,000 after buying an additional 75,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.