Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.24. 1,076,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.