Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $441,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $463.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

