Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Lowered to $64.00 at UBS Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. 1,382,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,810,000 after buying an additional 281,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

