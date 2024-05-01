Monero Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $120.42 or 0.00207206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $42.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,117.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.49 or 0.00720068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00136967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00100639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,430,908 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.