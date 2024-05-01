Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 27,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 105,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Montero Mining and Exploration Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 478.3 kilometer square located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

