MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$49.40 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$44.48 and a 12 month high of C$68.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

Get Our Latest Report on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.