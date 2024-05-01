National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.85.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 441,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,776. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

