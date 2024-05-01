NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.10 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBMI stock opened at GBX 56.44 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.65. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 80.22 ($1.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.26 million and a PE ratio of 337.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NB Global Monthly Income Fund news, insider Rupert O. Dorey sold 10,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £8,379.53 ($10,525.73). Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NB Global Monthly Income Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.