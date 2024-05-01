Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXTR

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 3,315,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,292. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.