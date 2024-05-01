Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 12,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 192,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.

Nevsun Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

Further Reading

