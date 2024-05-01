New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $22.87 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 772.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,754 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of WestRock worth $22,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WestRock by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,757,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in WestRock by 11.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,696,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,549,000 after buying an additional 275,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,552,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,379,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 140.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 1,269,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,342,000 after acquiring an additional 753,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 1,225,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,293. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $49.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

