New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 795.0% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $193.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,811,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,120. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.81.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

