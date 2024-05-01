New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,469 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 178.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.88. 5,526,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.92. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

