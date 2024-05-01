New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 370,483 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,483 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 2.20% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $101,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,186.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 156,626 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,929. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

