NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4624 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 89.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -298.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 153,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $877.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

