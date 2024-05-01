NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4624 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 89.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -298.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 153,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $877.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
