NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Cut by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.0% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 216,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $68.62. 13,991,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,890,941. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.