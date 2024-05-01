NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. NICE makes up 1.0% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.94. 313,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,746. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

