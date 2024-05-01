NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. NICE makes up 1.0% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NICE Trading Down 1.1 %
NICE traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.94. 313,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,746. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NICE
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.