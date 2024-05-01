Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,074 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,368,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,514. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

