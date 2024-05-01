Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,161. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

