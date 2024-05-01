NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 2.1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.23 and last traded at $90.34. 2,375,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,253,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.