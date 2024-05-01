NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Shares Up 1.1%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 212,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 155,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold from C$0.45 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.00.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

