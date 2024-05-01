Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,070,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,074,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Nova by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,312,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nova by 33.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 276,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Nova by 83.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NVMI traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.34. The stock had a trading volume of 170,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,814. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.41. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $190.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average of $144.41.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Nova had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

