Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 19.8%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 127,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 51,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.10 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

