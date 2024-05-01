Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.46

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 49467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
