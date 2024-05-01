Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.46

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 49467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.