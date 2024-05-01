Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NUSB)

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1031 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,460. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.
About Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF
