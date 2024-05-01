Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Cut by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Okta makes up 5.1% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Okta worth $27,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Okta by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. The company had a trading volume of 417,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.