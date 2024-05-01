OMG Network Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $85.55 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00057028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001112 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.