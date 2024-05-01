ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.91. ONEOK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.920-4.920 EPS.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. 4,847,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,156. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

View Our Latest Report on OKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.