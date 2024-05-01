Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 880 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,676,000 after acquiring an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Upstart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 121.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 508,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 279,110 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,982,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,367. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

