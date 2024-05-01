Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.2% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,016.63. 434,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,019. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,096.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,018.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

