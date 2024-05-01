Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,160,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $120.93. 302,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,812. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

