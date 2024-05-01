Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.