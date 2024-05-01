Orion Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $80.72. 5,413,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

