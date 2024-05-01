Orion Capital Management LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMAR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BMAR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 43,720 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $178.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.