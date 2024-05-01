Orion Capital Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.8% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.88. 640,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.53 and its 200 day moving average is $170.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

