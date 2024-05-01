Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $198,000 in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 8.0% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BUFF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 39,296 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

