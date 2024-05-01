Orion Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,277 shares of company stock worth $29,649,264. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.2 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $12.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $581.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

